Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace outfit at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Magpies slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Newcastle United won this fixture by a 1-0 margin last season and will be looking to achieve consecutive Premier League victories against Crystal Palace for the first time since 2017.

After a run of only two victories in 17 away games against Newcastle United, Crystal Palace have won two of their last four away matches against the Magpies in the Premier League.

Since 2014, Newcastle United have scored more than one goal in only one of their 13 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and have scored only 11 goals during this period.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League matches at St. James' Park, with their previous defeat coming against Liverpool in April this year.

Despite opening the scoring in each of their last three away games in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have picked up only one point from these matches.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Newcastle United can pack a punch on their day and have assembled a formidable squad this season. Alexander Isak scored his first goal for the club on debut against Liverpool this week and will look to add to his tally in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have also shown flashes of their potential this season and will look to step up in this match. Newcastle United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

