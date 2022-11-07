Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

Newcastle United are set to play Crystal Palace at St. James' Park on Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Southampton in the league. Goals from Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron, New Zealand striker Chris Wood, midfielder Joe Willock and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes secured the win for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. French left-back Romain Perraud scored the consolation goal for Southampton.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat David Moyes' West Ham United 2-1 in the league. Goals from Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha and young forward Michael Olise sealed the deal for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Algerian winger Said Benrahma scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games.

Crystal Palace have won four games, while the other six have ended in draws.

Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored eight goals in the league this season for Newcastle United.

Striker Callum Wilson has registered eight goal contributions in the league for Newcastle United.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha has eight goal contributions in the league for Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Newcastle United have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season, and are currently 3rd in the league. They are seven points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more. Eddie Howe's men have won four of their last five league games, and look like serious contenders for the top 4 spot this season.

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron has been sensational this season, while striker Callum Wilson is making a serious claim to be a part of the England squad for the World Cup. Manager Eddie Howe deserves credit for getting better performances out of players like Joelinton and Almiron, who struggled under previous managers.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Manager Patrick Vieira is in charge of a young squad, with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Cheick Doucoure all highly rated.

Newcastle United to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Newcastle United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

