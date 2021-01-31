Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

With both teams having posted superb wins in their previous games, Newcastle United host Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park on Tuesday evening.

The Magpies will have been buoyed by an excellent performance that gave them a 2-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Callum Wilson eventually took the plaudits for his two goals, which won them the game, but it was an excellent overall team performance from Newcastle.

🎙 Steve Bruce on #EVENEW:



"That was more like it today. We've been working on getting on the front foot, getting after the ball better and getting it back higher up. I think the players have enjoyed it but you need a result to go with it so today everybody is happy." pic.twitter.com/HHzqiJdWls — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 30, 2021

They are still 16th in the Premier League, with 22 points from 21 games. However, that win against Everton was important for Steve Bruce's men to arrest the recent slide that they had experienced.

They have now put enough distance between themselves and 18th-placed Fulham to not have to worry about the relegation battle for now.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace also desperately needed the win they got in their last match. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to a superb second-half goal from Eberechi Eze.

Like Newcastle, Palace were sliding down the Premier League table before that result, but are now just four points off the top half of the table.

Advertisement

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace head-to-head

Newcastle have won 28 of the 48 fixtures that they have played against Crystal Palace in the past, losing only 11 times. Nine of those games ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season, Newcastle won 2-0 thanks to late goals from Wilson and Joelinton.

Newcastle United form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Crystal Palace form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle United

Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin, and Paul Dummett are all still injured and ruled out of this fixture against Crystal Palace. However, Newcastle could have Ciaran Clark available for selection following his recovery from injury.

Injured: Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a few injury concerns. Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham are all injured, and are likely to miss this game.

Defenders James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Nathan Ferguson are also all still injured, which has left Roy Hodgson short of options at the back.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Predicted XIs

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Javi Manuqillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick; Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; Eberechi Eze, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Wilfred Zaha; Michy Batshuayi, Jordan Ayew

Advertisement

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace prediction

With Palace's injury worries in defence, and Callum Wilson's return to form, Newcastle go into this game as slight favorites.

We are predicting a narrow win for the Magpies on Tuesday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace