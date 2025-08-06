Newcastle United vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Newcastle United will face Espanyol at St James' Park on Friday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season as they finished fifth in the Premier League to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Eddie Howe's men have, however, struggled for results during the off-season and will be keen to pick up results in their remaining friendlies to boost morale for the upcoming campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in their last friendly outing, falling behind less than five minutes into the contest before Harvey Barnes leveled the scores later in the half.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have been in top form during pre-season as they look to improve on their 14th-place finish in La Liga last season. They beat Bundesliga side Union Berlin last time out with Javi Puado scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half to register his fourth strike in pre-season.

Following Friday's game, Newcastle will take on Atletico Madrid in their final pre-season outing before the new campaign, while Espanyol will return to competitive action as they open their La Liga campaign against Atletico.

Newcastle United vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams in the 21st century.

The two clubs last faced off in a pre-season friendly back in August 2000, which Espanyol won 2-1.

The Magpies are without a clean sheet in their last six outings.

Espanyol have previously faced English opposition this off-season, recording a 2-1 win over Southampton last month.

Newcastle have faced Spanish sides in their last three pre-season campaigns, beating Athletic Club in 2022, Villarreal in 2023, and Girona in 2024.

Newcastle United vs Espanyol Prediction

The Magpies have lost three and drawn one of their last four pre-season outings. They, however, have the home advantage this weekend and will head into the game as overwhelming favorites.

Periquitos will head into the weekend clash in far better form, having won five of their last six games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the Spanish side lose this one.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Espanyol

Newcastle United vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last eight matches)

