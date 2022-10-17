Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

Newcastle United are set to play Everton at St. James' Park on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. A frustrating game saw both sides miss chances.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Second-half goals from star striker Harry Kane and Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games.

Newcastle United have won seven games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron has enjoyed a good start to the season for Newcastle United. The 28-year old has scored four goals in the league.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has three goal contributions in the league for Newcastle United.

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has made four goal contributions in the league for Everton.

Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction

Newcastle United are currently 6th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. However, Eddie Howe's men have lost only one game in the league so far, and are one point behind 5th-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has arguably been Newcastle United's best player this season, and the 24-year old is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid as a result. Players like Kieran Trippier and Joelinton have also been impressive this season.

Everton, on the other hand, are 14th in the league, and have also won two of their last five league games. Only two points separate Everton from 18th-placed Southampton, and despite praise being directed towards Frank Lampard for stabilising the ship at Everton, issues remain.

Everton's defence has done well this season, with summer acquisitions Conor Coady and James Tarkowski immediately forming a rock-solid centre-back partnership. The return of defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye after a stint with Paris Saint-Germain has also helped, while Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is already a fan favourite among the Everton faithful.

Newcastle United have enjoyed a good start to their league campaign, despite missing stars like Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin due to injuries. They should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Newcastle United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Everton to score first- Yes

