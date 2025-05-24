Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Newcastle United vs Everton Preview
Everton are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Southampton by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Magpies slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Everton have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 76 out of the 185 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 71 victories.
- After a run of six defeats in nine matches at home against Everton in the Premier League, Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.
- Everton have kept a total of 18 clean sheets against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they have a better such record only against Liverpool and West Ham United in the history of the competition.
- Newcastle United have won the final Premier League game of the season in eight of their last 10 campaigns, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the 2022-23 season.
Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction
Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal but face stiff competition from Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest to keep their place in the top four. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Everton have been inconsistent so far and have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Everton
Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes