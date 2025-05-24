Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Newcastle United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Southampton by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Magpies slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 76 out of the 185 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 71 victories.

After a run of six defeats in nine matches at home against Everton in the Premier League, Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Everton have kept a total of 18 clean sheets against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they have a better such record only against Liverpool and West Ham United in the history of the competition.

Newcastle United have won the final Premier League game of the season in eight of their last 10 campaigns, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction

Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal but face stiff competition from Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest to keep their place in the top four. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have been inconsistent so far and have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Everton

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More