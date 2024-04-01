Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Everton lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Magpies edged West Ham United to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a slight historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 76 out of the 183 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 71 victories.

After a run of only two victories in 15 matches against Everton in the Premier League, Newcastle United have won five of their last seven matches in the competition.

Everton won the reverse fixture at Goodison Park by a 3-0 margin last year and could complete a Premier League double over Newcastle United for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Newcastle United have won their last three matches at home against Everton in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

After a run of only one defeat in six midweek games in the Premier League, Newcastle United have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction

Newcastle United have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and have a point to prove in this match. The likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have struggled this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Gordon to score - Yes