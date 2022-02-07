Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with a set of midweek fixtures this week as Newcastle United take on Frank Lampard's Everton side at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Everton Preview

Newcastle United are in 19th place in the Premier League standings and will look to get the most of their new signings to escape relegation this season. The Magpies edged Leeds United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a 4-1 margin this week and will be confident going into this match.

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 74 out of 178 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle's 68 victories.

Newcastle United have not won consecutive Premier League games at home against Everton since 2004.

Everton are on their longest run of scoring against a Premier League opponent away from home and have scored in 10 consecutive matches at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have won only one of their 11 Premier League home matches this season and will look to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since May last year.

Everton have a points-per-game average of 16 for Premier League matches played on Tuesdays - a higher tally than any other day of the week.

Newcastle United have failed to score more than one goal in nine consecutive Premier League games, with the previous occasion taking place in a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November.

Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction

Everton have already shown signs of improvement under Frank Lampard and will look to pull themselves further away from the relegation zone. The Toffees have an impressive squad and pulled off a few impressive moves in the transfer window.

Newcastle United also flexed their financial muscle last month and are now well-placed to move up the league table. Everton are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Everton

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Dele Alli to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Everton to score first: YES

