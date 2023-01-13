Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side stunned Chelsea with a 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The Magpies eased past Leicester City by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 31 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 30 victories.

Newcastle United could potentially win the league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2007-08 season and could win three league games in a row against the Cottagers for the first time in their history.

Fulham are winless in their last six Premier League away games against Newcastle United, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in May 2009.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Premier League - their second-longest unbeaten run in the history of the competition.

Newcastle United have kept clean sheets in their last four matches in the Premier League and have never sustained the feat in five consecutive games in top-flight history.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction

Newcastle United have emerged as bonafide top-four contenders this season and are in excellent form at the moment. The likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton have stepped up under Eddie Howe and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Fulham have also been in impressive form this season and can pull off an upset on their day. Newcastle United are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

