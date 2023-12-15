Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The away side thrashed West Ham United by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Magpies slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United and Fulham are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 31 games apiece out of the 77 matches played between the two teams.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six matches against Fulham in the Premier League and have won each of their last three such games.

Fulham are winless in their last seven matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2009.

Newcastle United have suffered six defeats in the Premier League so far this season - more than they suffered in the entirety of their 2022-23 league campaign.

Fulham have scored a total of 16 goals in their last four matches in the Premier League - more than they had managed in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction

Newcastle United have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Magpies were outplayed by Tottenham Hotspur last week and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Fulham have found their shooting boots this season and are in ominous form going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Fulham

Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Jimenez to score - Yes