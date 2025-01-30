Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Magpies eased past Southampton by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight historical edge over Fulham and have won 34 out of the 81 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 32 victories.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Fulham in the Premier League and have kept six clean sheets in these games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in May 2009.

Fulham won the reverse fixture against Newcastle United in September last year and have not completed a Premier League double over the Magpies since the 2008-09 season.

Newcastle United have won seven of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have won the most points of any team in the competition during this period.

Fulham have picked up 16 points in 11 away games in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Prediction

Newcastle United are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The Magpies were outplayed by Fulham in the reverse fixture and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fulham can pull off an upset on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. Newcastle United are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

Newcastle United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

