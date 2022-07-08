Newcastle United vs Gateshead Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Newcastle United will begin their preseason campaign with a friendly against Gateshead on Saturday.

The National League side head into the weekend unbeaten in seven games and will look to keep that run going.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been one of the more active Premier League teams in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have secured the services of Matt Target, Nick Pope and highly rated defender Sven Botman.

From all indications, manager Eddie Howe is bolstering his squad as he aims for a top-half finish this season. The Magpies picked up 49 points from 38 games in the recently concluded Premier League campaign, finishing 11th in the standings.

Gateshead, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign, finishing atop the National League North standings with 94 points from 42 games.

The lower tier side head into the weekend unbeaten in seven outings stretching back to a 1-0 loss to Brackley Town in April. Gateshead will kick off their new league campaign with a trip to Dagenham & Redbridge on August 6, while Newcastle play host to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United vs Gateshead Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Newcastle and Gateshead, so both teams will look to give a good account of themselves.

Gateshead are unbeaten in their last seven games, claiming five wins and two draws.

Newcastle head into the weekend on a run of two wins after winning the last two games in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

Gateshead have lost just twice on the road this year, picking up six wins and four draws from 12 games.

Newcastle United vs Gateshead Prediction

While Gateshead will look to keep their unbeaten run going, they face the daunting task of taking on a significantly superior Newcastle side. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, the Magpies should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Newcastle United 4-0 Gateshead.

Newcastle United vs Gateshead Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes.

