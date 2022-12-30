Newcastle United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31st 2022 

Newcastle United will host Leeds United at St. James' Park on Saturday evening in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and have their sights set on European football next season. They picked up a comfortable and clinical 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last time out with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the first half, including the high-flying Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League standings with 33 points from 16 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Leeds United enjoyed a positive start to their season but have since fallen off and now find themselves closer to the relegation zone than to the top half of the league table. They were beaten 3-1 by defending champions Manchester City in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 99th meeting between Newcastle and Leeds. The hosts have won 40 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The home side picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2003.

The Magpies have picked up 18 points on home turf this season. Only Arsenal and Manchester City (21) have picked up more.

Leeds have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only newly-promoted Nottingham Forest (2) have picked up fewer.

Newcastle have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Prediction

Newcastle are on an outstanding 10-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and have now lost their last three competitive outings. They have struggled to deliver away from home this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Leeds United

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle United

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

