Newcastle United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United welcome Leeds United to St. James' Park on Tuesday night, as they look to arrest a recent slide which has seen them lose four Premier League games in a row.

Newcastle played the only Premier League game of the weekend, as they went to Aston Villa and lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore.

Newcastle have just 19 points from 19 games, and are in 16th place in the Premier League.

They are still seven points above the relegation zone for the moment, but Steve Bruce will know that his side have to arrest this slide so that they don't get sucked into the relegation battle.

Leeds United have also been on a poor run of form. They have lost their last two league games and fell to a 3-0 defeat against Crawley Town in the FA Cup.

Neal Maupay scored the only goal as Leeds lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last Premier League game.

💬 “We know we can be really strong" Gjanni reflects on the season so far and looks ahead to Newcastle — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2021

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record is really tight, with Newcastle United having won 39 games against Leeds, while Leeds have secured 38 wins of their own. In total, 18 of the previous 95 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

Newcastle United form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Leeds United form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle will miss defenders Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez for this game.

In a boost for the home side, they have Allan Saint-Maximin available again following his recovery from injury.

Injured: Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Centre-back Robin Koch is still out with a knee injury. Diego Llorente is back, and was on the bench for their last game against Brighton. However, Luke Ayling is expected to continue in the centre-back position for Leeds.

Injuries: Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow; DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton; Callum Wilson

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Rafinha, Rodrigo, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Prediction

Newcastle have had serious trouble finding the back of the net. Even though Leeds have been terrible recently, we are predicting that they will add to Newcastle's misery in midweek.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-2 Leeds United