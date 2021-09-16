Newcastle United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Leeds United on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Leeds United suffered a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend and are yet to hit their stride this season. Marcelo Bielsa's charges are in 17th place in the Premier League standings and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Newcastle United have also struggled to impose themselves so far and were undone by a Cristiano Ronaldo brace last weekend. The Magpies have lost three out of their four league games and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Newcastle United and Leeds United are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 39 games apiece out of a total of 96 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Leeds United. Newcastle United were not at their best on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-L

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: L-D-D-L

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Team News

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Ryan Fraser is the latest addition to a long list of injuries for Newcastle United with Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, and Callum Wilson already ruled out of this fixture. Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson

Doubtful: Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett

Suspended: None

Leeds United need to win this game

Leeds United

Pascal Struijk was sent off against Liverpool and is suspended for this match. Adam Forshaw, Diego Llorente, and Robin Koch are injured and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Forshaw, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pascal Struijk

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Freddie Woodman; Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez; Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron; Allan Saint-Maximin

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United took the Premier League by storm last season but are yet to hit their stride this month. Marcelo Bielsa has good players at his disposal and will need his side to step up this weekend.

Newcastle United struggled against the Red Devils last week and need to turn their season around. Leeds United are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Leeds United

