Newcastle United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2023

The EFL Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Foxes edged Gillingham to a 1-0 victory in their previous game in the FA Cup and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have thrived over the past year. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 56 out of the 132 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 49 victories.

Newcastle United have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 11 goals in their 18 league games so far.

Newcastle United's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last week brought an impressive 15-game run of victories in all competitions under Eddie Howe to an end.

Leicester City have conceded 31 goals in their 17 matches in the Premier League so far this season - the fourth-highest tally in this regard this season.

Leicester City have suffered defeat in three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming against Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Prediction

Newcastle United have enjoyed a stellar campaign under Eddie Howe and will be intent on winning silverware this year. The Magpies have built a formidable squad and could potentially be set for an extended run in the EFL Cup.

Leicester City have several problems to address at the moment and will need to turn their campaign around in the coming weeks. Newcastle United are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

