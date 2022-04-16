Newcastle United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Foxes edged PSV Eindhoven to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Magpies defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 54 out of 130 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 49 victories.

Newcastle United have lost nine of their last 12 matches against Leicester City in the Premier League and have plenty of work to do in this fixture.

Leicester City have won each of their last five Premier League games away from home against Newcastle United and could match their best away run against a single opponent in the competition.

Newcastle United have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League on a Sunday and will need to improve their record this weekend.

Newcastle United have won four Premier League home games on the trot - as many as they had managed in their previous 24 meetings at St. James' Park.

Leicester City have scored four goals more than their expected-goals total in the Premier League, with only Chelsea having a bigger difference this season.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and will need to prove a point in this fixture. The Foxes can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Newcastle United have pulled off an admirable turnaround this year and will look to move up the league table. Both teams are on an even footing this season and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score - Yes

