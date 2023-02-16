Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Merseyside outfit eased past local rivals Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form under Eddie Howe this season. The Magpies were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Newcastle United and have won 90 out of the 184 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 50 victories.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 12 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2015.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five away games against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have never secured an unbeaten run of six league games at St. James' Park in their history.

Liverpool have pulled off a comeback to secure a victory on 10 occasions against Newcastle United in the Premier League - the most by a team against a single opponent in the competition.

This is the first time Newcastle United are playing against Liverpool while being at least five places above them in the Premier League table since 2006.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have shown definitive signs of a resurgence over the past month and will be intent on staking their claim to a place in the top four. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are yet to adapt to the Premier League and will look to play their part this weekend.

Newcastle United have a robust squad at their disposal and are on a stellar unbeaten streak at the moment. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes