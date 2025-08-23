Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at St. James' Park on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Newcastle United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Magpies played out a 0-0 stalemate against Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have made a good start to their league campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Bournemouth by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 94 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 51 victories.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 17 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2015.

Liverpool have won five of their last seven matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have pulled off comebacks in each of their last two such games.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches away from home in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 39 such games preceding this run.

Newcastle United have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been in impressive form over the past year and will be intent on amending their recent away record. Hugo Ekitike scored a goal on his Premier League debut last week and will look to make an impact yet again this week.

Newcastle United have shown marked improvement under Eddie Howe but will be up against a formidable opponent on Monday. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

