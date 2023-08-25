Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend. Liverpool will lock horns with Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 27.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Newcastle United are currently eighth in the Premier League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Magpies slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate. The Merseyside outfit eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 91 out of the 185 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 50 victories.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 13 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin at home in 2015.

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Newcastle United lost their previous Premier League game against Manchester City and last lost consecutive games in the competition at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City in March this year.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Premier League - the longest active streak of this nature in the competition at the moment.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have improved over the past month and have added impressive players to their ranks during the transfer window. Dominik Szoboszlai has shown flashes of brilliance under Jurgen Klopp and will once again look to make his mark this weekend.

Newcastle United have shown marked improvement this year and have an excellent squad at their disposal. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Liverpool

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominik Szoboszlai to score - Yes