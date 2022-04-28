Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 28 April 2022

A resurgent Newcastle United will look to throw a spanner in Liverpool's works as they come to St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United have successfully waded their way to the top half of the table. It was nearly unfathomable halfway through the season as they languished at the bottom of the table. The Magpies are currently on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side dispatched Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road in their latest outing. They will be up against much superior opposition though on Saturday as Liverpool come to visit. But the Merseysiders will do well not to underestimate Newcastle United.

Here's an interesting piece of stat: Liverpool have amassed the most number of points (38) in the Premier League in 2022. Newcastle United are second with 32. That's how good Newcastle United have been since the turn of the year.

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League matches, having drawn 2-2 against current league leaders Manchester City on April 10. Jurgen Klopp's side registered a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

They followed that up with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. Pervis Estupiñán's own goal gave Liverpool the lead. Sadio Mane added some cushion to it just a couple of minutes later.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table with 79 points, one fewer than Manchester City.

Suffice to say, they have to win every game from this point on and hope that Manchester City will slip up at some point. As such, we're expecting see an absolute cracker as these two in-form teams go toe-to-toe on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool haven't lost any of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Newcastle United. Newcastle United last won over Liverpool in December 2015. They won the game 2-0.

Liverpool have won two and drawn two of their last four trips to St. James' Park.

Only one of 53 Premier League meetings between the two sides have ended in a goalless draw.

Liverpool have managed to score at least two goals in 16 of their last 19 away Premier League games.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight Premier League matches.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Newcastle United have won all of their last six Premier League games at St. James' Park. They are currently on a four-game winning streak as well. But Liverpool will be desperate to win here and Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the fact that the Magpies are no pushovers.

This will be a very interesting game as Newcastle United are much better rested than their Saturday opponents. Liverpool had a high-profile Champions League encounter against Villarreal on Wednesday and could feel the effects of it as they hit the road on Saturday.

We're expecting to see a thriller but our money is on Liverpool.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith