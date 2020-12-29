Newcastle United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to St. James' Park on Wednesday night for a Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The Reds will be looking to recover from a disappointing 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to put a bigger gap between themselves and the chasing pack, after an insipid performance against Sam Allardyce's side.

Their away form in the league has not been great either, but they snapped a six-game winless league run on the road with an emphatic 7-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Newcastle are 14th, with 18 points from 14 games this season. They went to the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day and got beaten 2-0 by Manchester City, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 87 out of 179 previous meetings against Newcastle United. The Reds have lost 50 of those game against the Magpies.

Last season, both Premier League games between Liverpool and Newcastle United finished 3-1 in favor of the Reds.

Liverpool form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Newcastle United form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool's injury concerns have been exacerbated by news that Naby Keita and Joel Matip could both be out for a few weeks with muscle injuries.

Jurgen Klopp on Matip: "Joel said he felt something in his adductor and that is obviously not too good." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 27, 2020

Thiago Alcantara, though, could make his long-awaited return from injury, even though he is unlikely to start.

Injured: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Joel Matip

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara

Suspended: None

Jonjo Shelvey will miss this game against his former side with a groin injury. Ryan Fraser also has a groin problem and will miss this game.

Both Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin are still said to be feeling the effects of COVID-19, and could continue to miss first-team action for the Magpies.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey

Doubtful: Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow; DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy; Callum Wilson

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool need to deliver a strong reaction after their disappointing draw against West Brom, but the absence of Matip could test them in this game.

We predict a narrow win for the Premier League leaders in this encounter.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool