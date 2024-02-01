Newcastle United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Newcastle United will invite Luton Town to St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four consecutive losses in the league on Tuesday, recording a 3-1 away win over Aston Villa. Fabian Schär bagged a four-minute brace in the first half while their lead was extended to three goals by Àlex Moreno's own goal in the second half.

It was their third win in four games across all competitions and the second one in as many matches, having defeated Fulham 2-0 in the FA Cup last month.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 and made it three wins on the trot on Tuesday, recording a 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Elijah Adebayo bagged a brace and Chiedozie Ogbene was also on the scoresheet in the third minute.

It was their first league triumph after going winless in their previous two league outings. The win helped them move out of the relegation zone and they are in 17th place at the moment with 19 points.

Newcastle United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 52 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 23 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 18 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the Premier League in the reverse fixture in December, with Luton Town recording a 1-0 home win.

Newcastle United have suffered losses in their last two home games in the Premier League, conceding three goals apiece.

The visitors have been in good form in five games thus far this year, scoring nine times while letting in three goals.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Newcastle United vs Luton Town Prediction

The Magpies have won three of their last four games across all competitions, scoring 10 goals while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just two losses at home against the visitors thus far and are strong favorites.

Eddie Howie has a selection dilemma for this match after Alexander Isak also joined the injury list due to a knock, which forced him off the pitch in the first half against Aston Villa. Callum Wilson faces a late fitness test alongside Jamaal Lascelles, who was absent against Villa.

The Hatters have been unbeaten in five games in 2024 thus far, recording three wins on the trot. Their 4-0 triumph over Brighton on Tuesday was their biggest win of the season and they'll look to continue that form in this match. They have won three of their last four away games as well, which bodes well for them.

Mads Andersen is not yet an option for head coach Rob Edwards but Jacob Brown faces a late fitness test. Teden Mengi is also a doubt as he missed the 4-0 win over Brighton due to a knock.

While both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently, considering Newcastle's home record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Luton Town

Newcastle United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Gordon to score or assist any time - Yes