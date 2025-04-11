Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Leicester City by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 92 out of the 180 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 47 victories.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture away from home by a 2-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Manchester United have lost each of their last two matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and last suffered three consecutive such defeats in the competition in 1970.

Newcastle United have won four of their last five matches against Manchester United in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 41 such games preceding this run.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown signs of a resurgence this month but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Joshua Zirkzee scored a late goal as a substitute against Lyon and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Newcastle United have stepped up to the plate this season but will need to work hard to make their way back into the top four. The Magpies have tormented the Red Devils in the recent past and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

