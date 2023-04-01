Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Magpies edged Nottingham Forest to a 2-1 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Red Devils defeated Fulham by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Newcastle United and have won 91 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 43 victories.

Newcastle United are winless in their last six matches against Manchester United in the Premier League but have played out draws in their last two such games.

Manchester United have won 14 away games against Newcastle United in the Premier League - more than they have managed against any other team in the competition.

Newcastle United held Manchester United to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture and will look to keep consecutive clean sheets against the Red Devils for the first time since 1997.

Newcastle United have won their last two Premier League matches, ending a run of only one victory in eight games in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have grown in stature under Erik ten Hag and will look to cement their place in the top four. The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and will need their talisman to step up in this fixture.

Newcastle United have exceeded expectations this season and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

