Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips- 27th December 2021

Newcastle United are set to play Manchester United at St. James' Park today in the English Premier League.
Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the league. Goals from Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias, star full-back Joao Cancelo, Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and winger Raheem Sterling ensured victory for Manchester City.
Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Dean Smith's Norwich City 1-0 in their most recent league fixture. A second-half penalty from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo secured the win for Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage, having won 17 games.
- Newcastle United have won four games, with the other six ending in draws.
- Two Portuguese stars have been key to Manchester United this season; Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven league goals, including two against Newcastle United in the reverse fixture. Bruno Fernandes has scored five goals and provided three assists.
- Young star Mason Greenwood has made his presence felt as well, registering four league goals so far. More is expected from Marcus Rashford.
- French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has stood out for Newcastle United once again this season; he has three league goals and three assists.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction
Newcastle United are 19th in the league table, three points behind 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand. It is not looking pretty for Eddie Howe's men right now, and the possibility that they might have to build from scratch under their new ownership in the second division of English football looms large. Despite some strong performances from forwards Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, Newcastle United have struggled as a unit.
Manchester United, on the other hand, were supposed to compete for the title this season. Halfway through, they once again find themselves in a fight to qualify for the top 4. They are currently 7th in the league, eight points behind 4th-placed Arsenal, who have played three games more.
The Red Devils have looked fairly good under the management of Ralf Rangnick, but clearly much more is expected. Given the squad Manchester United boast, it is understandable why fans are upset.
Newcastle United's unimpressive displays combined with Manchester United's quality should see the latter prevail.
Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester United
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Tip 1- Result: Manchester United
Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals
Tip 3- Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime- YES
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Tip 4- Bold Prediction: Manchester United to win by 2 goals