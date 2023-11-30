Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The home side held PSG to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Red Devils were held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an excellent historical record against Newcastle United and have won 91 out of the 177 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 45 victories.

Newcastle United won this fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and have not secured consecutive league victories against Manchester United since 1972.

After a run of six victories in seven matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Manchester United are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Newcastle United have won each of their last two matches against Manchester United and are looking to secure three victories in a row against the Red Devils in all competitions for the first time since 1922.

Newcastle United kept clean sheets in both of their matches against Manchester United in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to focus their efforts on securing a top-four place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have been defensively poor in the competition and will need to make amends this weekend.

Newcastle United are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes