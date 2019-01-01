Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Preview, prediction, team news, and more | Premier League 2018-19

Jyotirmoy Halder

Manchester United will be looking for a fourth consecutive win in the Premier League

Newcastle United will host Manchester United in Wednesday night's midweek fixture of the Premier League at St. James' Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United's new caretaker manager, is still unbeaten in his three matches for the Red Devils. Manchester United superstar, Paul Pogba has scored four goals under the tutelage of the Norwegian.

The Red Devils hold the 6th position in the league table, while their opponents are at the 15th spot. Manchester United have bagged 35 points from 20 games, where Newcastle United have gathered 18 points from the same numbers of game.

In the previous matchday, Manchester United grabbed an interesting win against AFC Bournemouth, while Newcastle United drew their away match against Watford.

Match details

Venue: St. James' Park

Capacity: 52,354

Date: 2 January 2019

Time: 20:00 (GMT)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Team news

Newcastle United

A few stars could make their return to Newcastle United's starting XI

Newcastle United are likely to miss their star defender Federico Fernandez as the centre-back received a back injury in the draw against Watford. Their star midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could return to the main team. Brazilian winger Kenedy could start for the Magpies in the midweek fixture against Manchester United.

Manchester United

Pogba could star again for Manchester United

Manchester United centre-back Eric Baily is set to miss the next three Premier League fixtures as the Ivorian received a straight red card against AFC Bournemouth. Alexis Sanchez could return to the Manchester United bench, while Romelu Lukaku could make his first start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are doubtful for the match as Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones could start.

Predicted Line-ups

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Diame, Hayden, Atsu, Perez; Rondon.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelöf, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Lukaku, Rashford.

Form in last 5 matches in all competitions (most recent game first)

Newcastle United: D-L-D-W-L

Manchester United: W-W-W-L-L

Did you know?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only Manchester United player to score at least two goals in three consecutive Premier League appearances. Paul Pogba can follow in his footsteps if he scores at least a brace against Newcastle.

Prediction

Manchester United will be looking to secure another victory under their new caretaker manager. The points difference between Arsenal and Manchester United is 3. United could maintain that pressure on the Gunners. Newcastle United will get the home support, but we could see Manchester United play that kind of entertaining football again as the Red Devils are expected to seal the away victory.

Final prediction: Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United

