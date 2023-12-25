Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Magpies suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Luton Town in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 57 out of the 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 34 victories.

Newcastle United have never lost a match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and have scored a total of 13 goals in each of their last five such games.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last seven matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 1988.

Newcastle United have lost 11 of their last 14 matches on Boxing Day in the Premier League but did win this fixture by a 3-0 margin last season.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last seven matches on Boxing Day in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2019.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Newcastle United have largely failed to replicate their early-season form so far and have amends to make ahead of this game. The Magpies have a good squad at their disposal and will need a consistent run of results to move up the league table.

Nottingham Forest have struggled this season and face a battle to avoid relegation in the coming months. Newcastle United are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes