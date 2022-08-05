Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2022

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will kick off their 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday at St. James' Park.

Off the back of clinching promotion from the Championship, Forest will look to begin first top-flight campaign in 23 years on a high.

Newcastle, meanwhile, secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, picking up 49 points from 38 games after briefly flirting with relegation.

The Magpies enjoyed a decent pre-season run, winning three of their five games, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Ahead of their new campaign, Newcastle have strengthened their squad, securing the services of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

Meanwhile, Nottingham claimed a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the playoff final in May to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time this century.

The Reds head into the weekend off the back of a solid pre-season, earning three wins and as many draws from their eight friendlies. Nottingham have been the most active Premier League team in the ongoing transfer window, signing 11 players. They include Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard and Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 51 wins from the last 112 meetings between the two teams, Newcastle boast a superior record in this fixture.

Nottingham have picked up 34 wins in this period, while 27 games have ended all square.

The Magpies are on a run of seven wins from their last eight Premier League home games.

Nottingham head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last six competitive games across competitions, claiming four wins and a draw.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham have built a solid team this summer as they prepare for a strenuous top-flight campaign. While they could put up a fight, Newcastle should make use of their superior experience to claim an opening day victory.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last five games since 2011).

