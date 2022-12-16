Newcastle United vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Newcastle United host Rayo Vallecano at St James' Park on Saturday in their last club friendly before resuming their 2022-23 season.

Following a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign which saw them win just once in their opening eight games, the Magpies turned the tables by hitting peak form.

Eddie Howe's side won seven of their next eight top-flight matches, including their last five in a row before the mid-season break to climb all the way up to third place in the league standings.

Having spent over £100 million in strengthening their first-team squad during the summer, Newcastle are reaping the rewards of their investment now.

The side have looked to keep themselves fit and firing during the off-season by participating in a few friendlies - they beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-0 last Thursday.

The Rayo Vallecano clash will be their second and last before resuming their season proper next Tuesday against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Speaking of Vallecano, the Spanish team are in their second consecutive top-flight season since getting promoted in 2021.

After losing four times in their first eight games in the league, Los Franjirrojos have gone the next six without losing, winning thrice, an upturn in form that has seen them climb into the top half of the standings. They now sit in eighth position in the La Liga table with 22 points in 14 games.

Newcastle United vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have played three friendlies with mixed results - a 3-1 loss to Fenerbahce, followed by a 1-0 win over Galatasaray and then finally a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad.

Newcastle United were in action in Saudi Arabia against Al Hilal last week, winning 5-0 in Riyadh.

In the season proper, the Magpies won their last six games in a row, including a penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Newcastle will be confident of their chances after beating Al Hilal 5-0, with Rayo Vallecano also blowing hot and cold in their friendlies.

If the Magpies play with the same verve and intent as they played in Riyadh, this should be another win for them.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Newcastle United vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

