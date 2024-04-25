Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Eddie Howe's Newcastle United lock horns with a struggling Sheffield United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have failed to make their mark this season. The away side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The Magpies suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United and Sheffield United are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 50 games apiece out of the 129 matches played between the two teams.

Newcastle United have won seven of their last eight matches against Sheffield United in league competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League in January 2021.

Sheffield United have lost three of their last four matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in all three defeats.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight matches against newly promoted teams in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Leeds United in January 2021.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Prediction

Newcastle United have shown marked improvement during Eddie Howe's tenure but have been surprisingly ineffective this season. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon can make an impact on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sheffield United have struggled to meet expectations this season and will likely need to rebuild from the Championship this year. Newcastle United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 4-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes