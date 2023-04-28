Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have been abysmal so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Magpies thrashed Everton by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 45 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 38 victories.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 11 games against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2020.

Southampton have won only one of their last 17 games away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

Newcastle United have won eight out of their last 10 matches in all competitions against Southampton and have won all their three matches against the Saints this season.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 22 Premier League games against teams in the relegation zone, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Sheffield United in 2021.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction

Newcastle United are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on finishing in third place. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been lethal for the Magpies and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Southampton have struggled this season and will need a miracle to avoid dropping into the Championship. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton

Newcastle United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes