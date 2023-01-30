Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st January 2023

The EFL Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in a second-leg semi-final clash at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Saints edged Blackpool to a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side defeated Southampton by a 1-0 margin in the reverse fixture and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Southampton and have won 44 out of the 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 38 victories.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Sheffield United in the FA Cup last month.

Newcastle United have scored only two goals in their last three matches in all competitions but have managed to keep clean sheets in all these matches.

Southampton have conceded 35 goals in their 20 matches in the Premier League so far this season - only Bournemouth have conceded more goals in the competition.

Southampton are winless in their last five matches against Newcastle United in all competitions, with their previous victory against the Magpies coming by a 2-0 margin in the Premier League in November 2020.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction

Newcastle United have excelled in the Premier League this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming months. The likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton have stepped up to the plate so far and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Southampton have struggled this season but have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks. Newcastle United are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Southampton

Newcastle United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

