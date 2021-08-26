Newcastle United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Newcastle United are on a three-game losing streak across all competitions as they take on Southampton at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United have got off to the worst possible start to their season. They've conceded back-to-back defeats in their first two fixtures of the new Premier League season. West Ham United beat Steve Bruce's men 4-2 on the opening day before Aston Villa registered a 2-0 win over them this past weekend.

To make things worse, Newcastle United crashed out of the EFL Cup on penalties against Burnley. They currently sit 18th in the Premier League table as they welcome the Saints to St. James'.

Southampton produced a resolute performance against Manchester United last weekend. In midweek, they drowned Newport County in a pool of goals in the EFL Cup in midweek, beating them 8-0. Mohamed Elyounoussi netted a hat-trick as the Saints marched onto the third round of the cup competition.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's men suffered a 3-1 defeat against Everton on the opening day of the new Premier League season. But they looked like a well-drilled unit against Manchester United and were able to nullify the Red Devils' attacking threat to a large extent.

Southampton have not beaten Newcastle United in their last five meetings at St. James' Park and have lost in all of their last four visits.

Newcastle United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Newcastle United and Southampton, the latter have won just twice. The Magpies have won five times while three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in February during the 2020-21 season when Newcastle United beat Southampton 3-2 at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United form guide: L-L-L

Southampton form guide: L-D-W

Newcastle United vs Southampton Team News

Newcastle United

SB on Isaac Hayden:



"We don't think it's serious. He's sore at the moment but we don't think he's disturbed the knee he had problems with last season. Fingers crossed he might even be available at the weekend." pic.twitter.com/5Wk1aXlyHr — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 24, 2021

Isaac Hayden is a doubt for this game after picking up a knee problem. Jonjo Shelvy has been sidelined for a while with a calf injury. Martin Dubravka is out with a foot problem. Paul Dummett and Karl Darlow are close to returning.

Injuries: Jonjo Shelvy, Martin Dubravka,

Doubtful: Isaac Hayden, Paul Dummett, Karl Darlow

Suspensions: None

Southampton

Southampton have signed centre-back Lyanco from Torino. Mohamed Elyounoussi, who scored a hat-trick in midweek, could return to the squad in place of Stuart Armstrong, who has a calf problem. William Smallbone and Sam McQueen are unavailable.

Injuries: William Smallbone, Sam McQueen

Doubtful: Stuart Armstrong

Suspensions: None

Newcastle United vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction

Newcastle United have looked off colour so far this season and if things don't improve, the club will need to make some big decisions. But Southampton's record at St. James' Park is quite worrying and this could be a cagey affair.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Southampton

