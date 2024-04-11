Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit eased past Nottingham Forest by a 3-1 scoreline and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Magpies edged Fulham to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 74 out of the 169 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 61 victories.

Newcastle United won this exact fixture by a comprehensive 6-1 scoreline last season and could win consecutive home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League for the first time since 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such failure coming in a 4-0 defeat in 2003.

After a run of four victories in six matches away from home in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have managed to win only two of their last nine such games in the competition.

After a run of six defeats in seven games in the Premier League, Newcastle United have lost only two of their last 10 such games.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown marked improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The likes of Son Heung-Min and James Maddison can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Newcastle United have failed to meet their objectives this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes