Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 

There's a renewed sense of optimism following the arrival of new owners at Newcastle United as they host a teetering Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Newcastle United emerge from the international break as one of the richest clubs in the world following a takeover by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund.

Grand plans are reportedly being laid out behind the scenes and fans' long-standing hopes of seeing better days can no longer be filed under pipe dreams.

Jamaal Lascelles @Lascelles16 An eventful day! The end of one era and the start of another. It’s always an honour to captain this special club and I hope that we can all now be United. Exciting times ahead, let’s get us back to where this club should be ⚫️⚪️ @NUFC ❤️ An eventful day! The end of one era and the start of another. It’s always an honour to captain this special club and I hope that we can all now be United. Exciting times ahead, let’s get us back to where this club should be ⚫️⚪️@NUFC ❤️ https://t.co/pgKUHDv2PS

But the ground reality, for the meantime, remains harsh. The Magpies are yet to taste victory in the new season and are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just three points after seven gameweeks.

A section of fans are calling for Steve Bruce's head as he attempts to guide his side into promising but uncharted territory. He remains at the helm for now, which is pretty much all we can say for his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo as well.

Spurs snapped a three-game losing streak in their latest Premier League outing against Aston Villa. But there's plenty of work to be done as they have looked far from the enterprising unit that fans would have hoped to see following their underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.

Harry Kane is yet to break his duck in the league and Newcastle United could be just what the doctor ordered as far as he is concerned. The Magpies are yet to keep a cleansheet after seven matches and the script is unlikely to change much as Spurs come to visit.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have failed to win any of their last four home league games against Tottenham Hotsur, losing three and drawing one.

Both the league meetings between the two sides in the 2020-21 season ended as draws with Newcastle United netting late equalizers on both occasions.

Newcastle United currently have the combined worst defensive record in the Premier League with Norwich City, having conceded 16 goals in seven matches.

Tottenham Hotspur conceded defeats in the last two away matches, losing 3-0 Crystal Palace before falling 3-1 at the Emirates against arch-rivals Arsenal.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Newcastle United have been at sixes and sevens so far this season. Spurs have also only lost one of their previous eight league meetings against Newcastle United.

The win over Aston Villa would have done a world of good to Tottenham's confidence after losing three matches on the trot and conceding three goals in each of those games. Despite their lack of cohesiveness in the opening stages of the new season, Spurs ought to be able to secure an important win at St. James' Park.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3: Harry Kane to break his duck - YES

