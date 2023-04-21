Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The Magpies suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 73 out of the 167 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 60 victories.

Newcastle United have won a total of 23 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - they have been more successful only against Aston Villa in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have won four of their last five games away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2016.

Newcastle United were on a winning run of five matches in the Premier League before they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa last week.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last four matches away from home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 2019.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been plagued by several issues this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The North London giants are three points behind their top-four rivals and are in desperate need of a run of good results at the moment.

Newcastle United were outplayed by Aston Villa last week and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture. Both teams have good squads at their disposal and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

