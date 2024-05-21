Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Club Friendlies 2024

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet less than a week after concluding their Premier League campaign as they travel to Australia to play a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive and will be keen to win this game.

Tottenham Hotspur finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive under Ange Postecoglou. The North London outfit eased past Sheffield United by a 3-0 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, secured a seventh-placed finish in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Magpies defeated Brentford by a 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 74 out of the 170 matches between the two teams. Newcastle United have managed 62 victories against Tottenham Hotspur and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Newcastle United form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon picked up an injury last week and will join the likes of Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, and Loris Karius on the sidelines. Sandro Tonali is serving a ban and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

Unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, and Ben Davies are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have not been included in the squad this week.

Injured: Richarlison, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; White, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Austin; Porro, Phillips, Van de Ven, Emerson; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made progress under Ange Postecoglou so far but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-Min can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle on Wednesday.

Newcastle United have a good squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold this year. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur