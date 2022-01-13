Newcastle United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2022

Newcastle United will be looking to crawl out of the relegation zone as they take on Watford at St. James' on Saturday.

As expected, Newcastle United have been enterprising in the January transfer window so far. They've signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month and will need to get a good run going right about now if they're to kick on in the Premier League beyond this season.

"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time. He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us." 🗣 Eddie Howe on the signing of Chris Wood:"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time. He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us." https://t.co/eejW4wHqy1

The Magpies were dealt a shock 1-0 defeat by Cambridge in the FA Cup this past weekend. Newcastle United's last Premier League game came against Manchester United. They produced a spirited performance at home and earned a draw against the Red Devils.

When they took on Watford in the first half of the season, Newcastle United created enough chances to blow the Hornets away. But their profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly.

Watford came back to draw the game in the last 20 minutes of the game through Ismaila Sarr after Sean Longstaff had given the Toons an early lead.

Watford are 17th in the Premier League table and will be desperate for all three points as well. They have been in horrendous form of late. A 4-1 win over Manchester United in November was expected to be a major booster shot in their efforts to put some daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

However, Claudio Ranieri's men have lost all six of their Premier League fixtures since then. The 4-1 loss against Leicester City in the FA Cup over the weekend was their seventh successive defeat across all competitions.

Watford have also brought in reinforcements this month. Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe, Maduka Okoye and Imran Louza have all been signed up.

It's a classic six-pointer from the undesirable side of the Premier League table. But it'll surely be a cracking encounter.

Newcastle United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have just a single win over Watford in the last 10 meetings between the two sides in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have lost two of their last four home league games against Watford.

Newcastle United have lost all of their first home league matches in the last three calendar years.

Watford have lost nine of their last 10 games across all competitions.

Watford haven't kept a cleansheet in any of their last 28 Premier League games.

Newcastle United vs Watford Prediction

Neither team has been in great form. But Watford have looked terrible in recent weeks and they've hit a slump at the worst time possible. The Magpies have strengthened in January but their signings will take a bit of time to settle down.

This Newcastle side is more than capable of beating an out-of-sorts Watford.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Watford

Newcastle United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

