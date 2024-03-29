Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 59 out of the 143 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

Newcastle United have won 12 of their last 25 matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League, with eight matches ending in draws during this period.

Newcastle United have scored an impressive 88 goals in their last 52 matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and have won 24 games during this period.

Alexander Isak has been clinical for Newcastle United this season and is currently the team's top scorer with 14 goals in the Premier League.

Edson Alvarez has picked up 10 yellow cards in the Premier League so far - more than any other player at West Ham United this season.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction

Newcastle United have failed to hit their peak this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. The likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

West Ham United have also shown flashes of their ability this season and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes