Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Magpies edged Southampton to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers defeated Derby County by a comfortable 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 58 out of the 140 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

Since suffered two comprehensive defeats against West Ham United in the 20118-19 season, Newcastle United have scored in each of their last six matches against the Hammers and have lost only one of these matches.

West Ham United won this fixture last season by a 4-2 margin and last won consecutive away games against Newcastle United in the Premier League in 1998.

Newcastle United have played out six goalless draws in the Premier League so far this season, with three of these results coming in their last four games.

West Ham United won their previous Premier League game by a 2-0 margin and will be looking to secure consecutive victories in the competition for only the second time this season.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction

Newcastle United have built a robust squad under Eddie Howe and remain one of the favourites to finish in the Premier League top four. The Magpies have endured a slight slump in recent weeks and will need to work on their play in the final third.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this game. Newcastle United have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 West Ham United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

