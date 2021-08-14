Newcastle United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of the Premier League is back in action with its first set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on West Ham United on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

West Ham United have shown tremendous improvement over the past two years and finished in sixth place last season. The Hammers have been in excellent form and will want to put their best foot forward in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have been inconsistent over the past year and managed a 12th-place finish last season. The Magpies eased past Norwich City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

🔙 on Tyneside!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2021

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Newcastle United have a good record against West Ham United and have won 58 games out of 138 matches played between the two teams. West Ham United have managed 38 victories against Newcastle United and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Newcastle United. The Magpies scored a late winner on the day and will be intent on achieving a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United form guide: W-W-D-W-L

West Ham United form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Team News

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Joseph Willock has signed for Newcastle United but will be unable to feature in this game. Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, and Karl Darlow are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Karl Darlow

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Joseph Willock

West Ham United need to win this game

West Ham United

Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this game. Arthur Masuaku is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Manuel Lanzini, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

We can confirm that Frederik Alves has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan.



Good luck, Frederik! — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 13, 2021

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have excelled under David Moyes and can be a lethal outfit on their day. Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice have made the Hammers a formidable force and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Newcastle United have not been at their best over the past year and cannot afford to lose this game. West Ham United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 West Ham United

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi