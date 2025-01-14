Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will be determined to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Bristol City by a 2-1 scoreline in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Magpies eased past Bromley by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 42 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 36 victories.

After a run of only two victories in their first 13 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Newcastle United have won four of their last six such games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost each of their last three matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have never kept a clean sheet at St. James' Park in the competition.

Newcastle United have won each of their last five games in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in their first 15 league games this season.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Newcastle United have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride over the past month. The likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak can be effective on their day and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Newcastle United are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

