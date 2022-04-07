Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th April 2022

Looking to end their three-game losing streak, Newcastle United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park on Saturday.

The visitors will seek to complete a league double over the Magpies after claiming a 2-1 victory in October’s reverse fixture.

Newcastle were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a humbling 5-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

They have now lost their last three games, — conceding seven and scoring just once — with all three defeats coming away from home.

With 31 points from 30 games, Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League standings, seven points above the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by seeing off Aston Villa 2-1 on home turf.

That followed a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United that saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 49 points from 31 games, Wolves are eighth in the standings, five points off Arsenal in the Conference League qualification spot.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last 18 meetings.

Newcastle have picked up four wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Wolves are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the two teams, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat in 2017.

Newcastle are on a three-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring just one.

However, they are on a five-game unbeaten run on home turf in the Premier League, including three consecutive victories.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton head into the game in resurgent form, claiming three wins in their last four outings. They'll go up against a floundering Newcastle side who are on a three-game losing streak. However, the Magpies are in fine form at home, so they could hold Wolves to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have seen fewer than three goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings since 2019).

