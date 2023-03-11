Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Newcastle United will entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts have struggled in their recent games and are winless in all competitions since February. They have suffered three consecutive 2-0 defeats and will be looking to return to winning ways.

The visitors managed to return to winning ways after three games as they secured a 1-0 win at home over Tottenham Hotspur. Adama Traoré, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 104 times in all competitions since their first-ever meeting in 1898.

The visitors currently have the upper hand in these meetings with 42 wins. The hosts have been able to get the better of their southern rivals 33 times and 29 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with five games in that period ending in 1-1 draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Wolverhampton's last four Premier League games while the hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last eight games.

Eight of the last nine home games for Newcastle have seen under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home in the Premier League this season while Wolves have picked up just a couple of wins in their travels this term.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven home games in the Premier League while the visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their 13 away games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding just 17 goals in 24 games and the visitors have the worst attacking record, scoring just 19 goals in 26 games.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The hosts are currently on their longest unbeaten run across all competitions of the season and will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have failed to score in five of their last eight league outings and might struggle here.

Wolverhampton have failed to score in two of their last four league games and also came up blank in their previous visit to St. James' Park, so they might struggle in this match. Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

