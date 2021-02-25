Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League matches as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James' Park.

Contrary to what the 3-1 scoreline against Manchester United would suggest, Newcastle United were not outplayed at Old Trafford last week by any means. However, the Magpies' recent poor form in the Premier League has got them dangerously close to the drop zone and they'll be desperate to add some cushion in their quest for survival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers seem to have recovered from a major dip in form and are undefeated in their last four Premier League matches, winning three and drawing one. But they are still missing Raul Jimenez's goals quite dearly and have scored just 26 goals in 25 games so far this season.

In Wolves' latest outing, they rode their luck to get past Leeds United. Adama Traore's excellent shot from range rattled the crossbar, came back to hit Leeds' keeper Meslier on his back and rolled back into goal.

Fulham have been improving and are now breathing down Newcastle United's neck. As such, Steve Bruce's men cannot afford to slip up on Saturday as they are currently just three points ahead of the Cottagers.

On the other hand, if the other results work out in their favour and they win against Newcastle United, Wolves could return to the top half of the table.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 10 previous meetings between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter have the slightest edge. Wolves have won three while Newcastle United have won two. Five games have ended as draws.

The last three meetings between the sides were 1-1 draws.

Newcastle United form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Newcastle United

Joelinton struggled with an injury in the game against Manchester United and had to be taken off. He is likely to miss out here. Federico Fernandes could return to the squad as could Paul Dummett. The Magpies continue to be without Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo.

Injuries: Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo

Doubtful: Joelinton, Federico Fernandes and Paul Dummett.

Suspensions: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez is back training with the ball at his feet.



Marcal is a doubt for Wolves after being taken off in the game against Leeds United due to an injury. Nuno Espirito Santos continues to be without Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence.

Injuries: Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence

Doubtful: Marcal

Suspensions: None

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight Gayle

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Nelson Semedo, Jonny, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

All of their last three meetings have ended as 1-1 draws and there's little here to suggest that we'll see a change. Wolves have struggled to find goals and Newcastle United have struggled to win. This one has a draw written all over it.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers