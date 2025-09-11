Newcastle United vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13 2025

Newcastle United welcome Wolves to St. James' Park for a Premier League game this Saturday.
Both of these sides have started the 2025-26 campaign slowly. Newcastle are currently in 17th, while Wolves sit at the very bottom of the table. Of course, it's still early in the season so plenty could change.
So will Newcastle pick up a win this weekend or will Wolves claim their first points of the season?
Newcastle United vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Newcastle have not lost to Wolves in any of their last six meetings, winning four and drawing two. They have also won all of their last four games against this weekend's visitors at St. James' Park.
- Following a controversial transfer window that saw them lose last season's top scorer Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Newcastle have started this season poorly. They have sandwiched a defeat to the Reds between two disappointing 0-0 draws.
- Wolves, meanwhile, are the only Premier League team not to claim a point from any of their first three games. However, they have had tough matches, losing to Manchester City, Bournemouth and a resurgent Everton.
- Newcastle will be buoyed coming into this game thanks to their purchase of two new forwards in Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade. Given that the duo scored a total of 37 goals between them last season, they should inject some more attacking menace into the Magpies this weekend.
- Wolves were many pundits' pick to be relegated this season, and for good reason. Not only have they lost their opening three games, but they were also winless in their final four matches of last season, losing three and drawing one. Their last win, then, came on April 26.
Newcastle United vs Wolves Prediction
While Newcastle have started their campaign poorly, it's probably fair to say that their biggest two problems - a lack of firepower and bad vibes - have now been fixed due to the departure of Isak and the arrival of Wissa and Woltemade.
Wolves, on the other hand, appear to be in genuine trouble. Not only are they struggling after selling two of their best players in the summer, but their defence looks wide open, with eight goals conceded thus far. More worryingly, Jorgen Strand Larsen is expected to miss this game.
Newcastle will undoubtedly miss the suspended Anthony Gordon, but they should definitely have enough to overpower their Midlands opponents here.
Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Wolves
Newcastle United vs Wolves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Newcastle to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Newcastle have seen more than 2.5 goals in their last five games against Wolves).
Tip 3: Newcastle to score in the first half - Yes (Wolves have been trailing at half-time in six of their last seven games).