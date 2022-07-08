Newcastle United want to pull off deal to sign Arsenal and Liverpool linked forward: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, as per NewcastleWorld.

Asensio, 26, is being touted with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer with both Arsenal and Liverpool being linked with the Spaniard. However, Newcastle are reportedly now in the race and want to pull off a deal for the Real Madrid star.

Asensio could reportedly be available for a cut-price deal and would be willing to lower his wages to push through a move this summer.

The attacking midfielder has been first-choice for Los Blancos over the years but found himself on the bench for a large chunk of last season. Asensio scored 10 goals in 31 La Liga appearances last season, with twelve of those appearances coming from the bench.

The fine form of the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde has proven problematic for the versatile attacker.

The Spaniard has just a year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and a move to the Premier League may be in his immediate future.

Marco Asensio is a wanted man

Marco Asensio appears to be a man in demand this summer with three of the Premier League's top sides contending for his signature.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may be looking to add more options to the Gunners' attack.

Asensio's versatility will bode well for Arsenal as he can slot in as a wide-forward and in an attacking midfield role. He will face heavy competition for a midfield place given the impressive form of Martin Odegaard last season and the signing of FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are dealing with the departure of Sadio Mane, who has joined Bayern Munich. The Reds have signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a club-record £85 million deal but could be looking to add more depth to their right-wing.

Attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino has departed Liverpool for AS Monaco, which may dictate Klopp's side's potential interest in Asensio.

Newcastle United are in transformation under Eddie Howe, who is overseeing the club's new era in impressive fashion.

A tremendous turnaround in results for the Magpies last season saw them finish comfortably in 11th place. They wrestled with the risk of relegation prior to Howe's arrival in November.

Newcastle are now the richest side in world football and could be set to flex their muscles this summer having already signed Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matty Targett.

