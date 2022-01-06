Newcastle vs Cambridge prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Newcastle host Cambridge United at St. James' Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides being in poor form of late.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League and have managed only one win so far this season. Eddie Howe's side will be buoyed by their performance in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Cambridge on Saturday.

The U's, on the other hand, are winless in their last three games and will be heading into the fixture off the back of a 0-0 draw against Portsmouth last time out. Mark Bonner's side have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 16th in League One. They will hope to claim a huge scalp by beating Newcastle on Saturday.

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Newcastle vs Cambridge Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the two sides have faced each other in almost three decades.

Newcastle Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Cambridge Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Newcastle vs Cambridge Team News

Saint-Maximin will be a huge miss for Newcastle

Newcastle

Newcastle will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie have all tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are all out injured.

Injured: Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie

Cambridge

Greg Taylor, Shilow Tracey and Lloyd Jones are long-term injury absentees and will miss the game.

Sam Smith was shown two yellow cards in the last game against Portsmouth and will be suspended for the game.

Injured: Greg Taylor, Shilow Tracey, Lloyd Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sam Smith

Newcastle vs Cambridge Predicted XI

Newcastle Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Freddie Woodman; Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth; Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick; Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron; Joelinton

Cambridge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitar Milov; Harrison Dunk, Jack Iredale, Jubril Okedina, George Williams; Ben Worman, Paul Digby; James Brophy, Adam May, Wes Hoolahan; Joe Ironside

Newcastle vs Cambridge Prediction

Despite both sides being in similar form, it is hard to see Cambridge winning the game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Newcastle will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Cambridge

Edited by Shardul Sant