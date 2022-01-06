Newcastle vs Cambridge prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Newcastle host Cambridge United at St. James' Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides being in poor form of late.
Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League and have managed only one win so far this season. Eddie Howe's side will be buoyed by their performance in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Cambridge on Saturday.
The U's, on the other hand, are winless in their last three games and will be heading into the fixture off the back of a 0-0 draw against Portsmouth last time out. Mark Bonner's side have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 16th in League One. They will hope to claim a huge scalp by beating Newcastle on Saturday.
Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for a well-contested matchup.
Newcastle vs Cambridge Head-to-Head
This will be the first time that the two sides have faced each other in almost three decades.
Newcastle Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W
Cambridge Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W
Newcastle vs Cambridge Team News
Newcastle
Newcastle will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie have all tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are all out injured.
Injured: Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie
Cambridge
Greg Taylor, Shilow Tracey and Lloyd Jones are long-term injury absentees and will miss the game.
Sam Smith was shown two yellow cards in the last game against Portsmouth and will be suspended for the game.
Injured: Greg Taylor, Shilow Tracey, Lloyd Jones
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Sam Smith
Newcastle vs Cambridge Predicted XI
Newcastle Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Freddie Woodman; Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth; Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick; Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron; Joelinton
Cambridge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitar Milov; Harrison Dunk, Jack Iredale, Jubril Okedina, George Williams; Ben Worman, Paul Digby; James Brophy, Adam May, Wes Hoolahan; Joe Ironside
Newcastle vs Cambridge Prediction
Despite both sides being in similar form, it is hard to see Cambridge winning the game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.
We predict Newcastle will win the game comfortably.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Cambridge